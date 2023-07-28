Ice cream vendor killed crossing busy Dallas street

article

An ice cream vendor was struck by a car and killed while crossing a street in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

Dallas police said it happened Wednesday on Buckner Boulevard, just before 9 p.m.

The driver of a pickup truck hit Luis Munoz as he was pushing his ice cream cart across the busy street. He was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Munoz was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Featured article

The pickup truck driver did stop to help and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Police said the case appears to be a tragic accident and the driver will likely not face charges.