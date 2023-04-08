Dallas officer injured after nearly being struck by vehicle while working crash scene

article

Dallas police are working to identify the driver who nearly struck an officer early Saturday morning.

The officer was injured while jumping out of the way.

Police said this happened at about 1 a.m., as the officer was working an accident in West Oak Cliff at Loop 12 and Keeneland Parkway.

Featured article

That's when a vehicle came through the flare line and the officer jumped over a railing to avoid being hit, breaking their leg.

The driver kept on driving.

Police said they found the vehicle, but are still trying to track down the driver.