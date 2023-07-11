Woman, 37, shot in head, killed in Hurst road rage incident, police say

A 37-year-old woman is dead after an apparent road rage incident in Hurst on Monday night.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Paola Linares Nunez.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting on West Hurst Boulevard near Loop 820 just after 9:15 p.m.

Nunez's husband told police that they were driving their minivan on East Loop 820 when they were involved in a road rage incident with a small, dark-colored, older model car.

Her husband told police that an occupant in the vehicle fired at them several times, hitting Nunez in the head.

She was rushed to JPS Hospital where she was later declared dead.

Hurst police are asking with anyone with information to call 817-788-7179.