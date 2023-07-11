Fort Worth road rage shooting injures one on I-35 service road, police say

Fort Worth police were called to the scene of an apparent road rage shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the service road of I-35W near I-20 at around 5:20 a.m.

Investigators talked to an injured driver at the scene who said he was driving north on South Freeway approaching East Felix Street.

The victim said another driver pulled up alongside him and there was an exchange between drivers.

The victim told police as he drove toward Felix Street the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the side of the victim's car. The bullet went through the passenger compartment of the car and hit the victim in the left hand.

The injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The suspect drove off from the scene and has not been arrested.

Police temporarily blocked off roads in the area to investigate.

Fort Worth Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.