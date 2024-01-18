Many North Texans are dealing with expensive damages brought on by the long deep freeze.

And with more below-freezing temperatures on the way, experts say it is not time to let your guard down.

The nearly four-day-long arctic blast was enough to do a lot of damage to pipes in North Texas. And while it may feel over right now, you will need to drip those faucets yet again.

Even when homeowners try to think of everything, sometimes, there are hidden problems.

Colten Brown, a plumber with Baker Brothers, says this freeze was nothing like in 2021 when millions of Texans lost power for days. But even so, many are still dealing with huge headaches.

Featured article

"Yesterday, I went to a call. It was a three-quarter line leaking in the attic. Completely flooded their attic. Sheetrock falling off the ceiling. They had to get insurance involved. They might cover it," he said. "It can ruin your whole house. They could be looking at $20,00-30,000 in damage just from water."

And it's not just homeowners dealing with breaks.

An apartment building in Las Colinas was evacuated briefly because of a burst pipe in the parking garage.

With three more nights of temperatures well below freezing, Brown explained how to avoid the most common mistakes.

"People wrapping their hose bibbs with cloths and towels, that is a no, no. If water touches it, it’s gonna freeze, and it’s gonna make that colder. And then, boom. It’s done," he said. "Definitely drip your faucets. Both handles. If you have a single handle, try to meet somewhere in the middle so both are coming into it at once. Open your cabinets. Take your hoses off. Put your little Styrofoam covers on. We’re not built to withstand this weather down here."

If you will be out of town in a freeze, you will want to shut your water off, either using your shut-off valves inside or the main shut-off near the curb.

And it is good to be familiar with how to turn your water off in case you do have a break.