Burst pipes, water main breaks keeping North Texas plumbers busy

Plumbers and water utility repair crews in North Texas are working overtime to fix problems caused by this week’s arctic blast.

The temperatures will finally get above freezing on Wednesday. That’s welcome news to many.

But once it happens, more and more people will discover they have broken pipes. And crews in North Texas are already busy.

Water main breaks have been reported all over the Metroplex.

Both Dallas and Fort Worth said they do not have enough crews right now to fix all the water main problems. So, some breaks still don’t have workers assigned to them.

The city of Fort Worth said its crews have repaired about 70 breaks over the past week. At least 13 more still need repairs.

In Dallas, more than 20 water main breaks are being fixed.

When it comes to your home, plumbers say if you’re getting just a trickle of water flowing from a faucet, there are steps you can take to thaw them out as long as you do so carefully.

"They can actually put heaters underneath their sink, anywhere that there’s actually a faucet. They’re able to put heaters and start warming the area up to see if they can get water flow," said Tony Hernandez with Z Plumbersz North Texas.

"The biggest thing we would like to stress to people is do not try to sweat the pipes. We have had instances in the past where someone tried to provide direct heat to the pipes. That is not a safe practice," added Rob Borse with Dallas Fire-Rescue.

If you have no water flowing from a faucet, you’re urged to shut off the water to your home now to avoid potentially severe damage once the pipes thaw.

Then it might be time to call a plumber. Just be patient as they work to help to help everyone who needs it.