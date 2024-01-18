Enjoy the weather today, another cold snap is coming soon!

Thursday will be a nice break in the cold, with some people in North Texas expected to hit 60 degrees.

It will be a sunny day with winds at 8 to 12 miles per hour.

Those winds will pick up on Thursday night, reaching 20 to 30 miles per hour.

That's the arctic front arriving.

We expect it to make its way through the area just after midnight.

Weekend Forecast: Cold Comes Back

It will be windy and cold on Friday morning with a return to pipe freezing weather.

The coldest weather will be on Saturday morning, with temperatures in the high teens.

Temperatures will climb on Sunday, but lows will still be below freezing.

The good news, is that there is no snow or sleet or freezing rain in the forecast.

We will also be climbing above freezing during the day, so you will catch a few breaks.

7-Day Forecast: Rainy Weather Ahead

After that, get ready for some rain!

Sunday night into Monday we expect to see a very cold rain, with temperatures just above freezing.

There are high rain chances on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be a constant rain, but you should see plenty of drops.

Areas to the west will see about an inch or more of rain over the next seven days, while people to the east could see up to three inches.

Temperatures will warm up throughout the week.