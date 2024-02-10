2 taken into custody after high-speed chase with Grand Prairie police

article

Two people are in custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase with Grand Prairie police early Saturday morning.

Police said the chase started just after 2 a.m., on Highway 161, while officers were attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle that was heading toward I-30.

The driver then took the ramp toward Arlington while reportedly hitting speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Featured article

The chase ended in the area of I-30 and Riverside Drive.

The suspect’s vehicle and a Grand Prairie police unit were damaged.

Two people in the vehicle were taken into custody. It’s not yet known what charges they will face.

Fort Worth police are assisting with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.