Driver arrested after chase with Grand Prairie police

Grand Prairie police arrested a driver who led them on a chase overnight Friday.

Police tried to pull over the person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle on 360, near Interstate 20.

This happened at about midnight, and police said the driver sped up and started driving south on the highway towards Mansfield.

The chase ended by Day Miar Road and Grand Meadow Boulevard when officers used their patrol unit to stop the vehicle.

The driver lost control and crashed into a power line pole.

That person, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody, along with others who were inside the car.

No one was hurt.