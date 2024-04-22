H-E-B grocery stores coming to Bedford, Murphy

Texas-based H-E-B is expanding in North Texas

New locations for the grocery chain were just announced in Bedford and Murphy.

The City of Bedford announced that the H-E-B area will finally be getting an H-E-B.

The store will be located at the northwest corner of Cheek-Sparger Road and Rio Grande Boulevard.

H-E-B purchased the property back in 2015.

The store is expected to open in the second half of 2026.

The City of Murphy says construction will begin on its new location within the next year.

The 136,000 square foot store will be located on the southwest corner of FM 544 and McCreary Road.

"Having an H-E-B in our city is not only exciting from a sales tax revenue point of view, but as an asset to our community as a whole. They are well known for their dedication to their customers and participation in the communities they serve. I look forward to growing this partnership." stated Murphy Mayor Scott Bradley.

The grocery store is also expected to open in 2026.

(Source: H-E-B)

These two locations are just the latest in the South Texas grocer's expansion into DFW.

H-E-b has opened stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, Allen and Fort Worth, with additional stores announced in Mansfield, Melissa, Prosper and Rockwall.

Related article

The company has also started construction on two of its low-cost Joe V's Smart Shops in Dallas.