HEB's low-price Joe V's Smart Shop begins construction in Pleasant Grove

HEB kicked off construction on a new low-price grocery store in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday.

Joe V's Smart Shop will be on Buckner Boulevard, just south of Samuell Boulevard.

The Buckner Boulevard location is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

Once completed, it will be the second Joe V's store in Dallas.

Construction began on the first store, on Wheatland Road in Dallas's Red Bird neighborhood, late last year.

It is expected to open in late summer 2024.

Joe V's provides a limited selection of locally-made items compared to a conventional grocery store.

The Dallas stores will be the first Joe V's outside of the Houston area.