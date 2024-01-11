Expand / Collapse search

H-E-B in Melissa holds groundbreaking ceremony

MELISSA, Texas - Construction is now underway on a new H-E-B grocery store in Melissa.

Community leaders and H-E-B executives held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the store on Thursday morning.

The new Melissa store is located at the northeast corner of I-75 and 121.

The Melissa store is expected to open in 2025.

In addition to the groundbreaking, H-E-B donated to schools in the Melissa-area.

After years in central and south Texas, H-E-B has begun expanding into North Texas in recent years.

Stores have opened in Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Cleburne and Waxahachie, with several more planned in coming years.

Fort Worth Alliance and Mansfield stores are expected to open in the spring.

The Texas-based grocery chain also has announced H-E-B stores coming to Rockwall and Prosper, along with the two low-price Joe V's Smart Shop locations in Dallas.