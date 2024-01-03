2 North Texas H-E-B stores hosting hiring fairs ahead of spring opening
Two new H-E-B grocery stores are set to open in North Texas in the next few months and the stores are in need of workers.
The H-E-B stores in Mansfield and northern Fort Worth, known as H-E-B Alliance, are both set to open this Spring.
The stores are holding hiring fairs for full-time and part-time jobs next week.
Positions include bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant and more.
Most roles start with $15.50 an hour and comes with perks like a 10 percent H-E-B product discount, partner stock plan, a 401k plan and vision and dental.
The stores are looking to hire 500 employees apiece.
Alliance Store Hiring Fair
Tuesday, January 9
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Alliance Staffing Office - 5650 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mansfield Store Hiring Fair
Wednesday, January 10
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Midlothian Conference Center - 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065