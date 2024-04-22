H-E-B giving away free reusable bags for Earth Day

H-E-B is helping its customers celebrate Earth Day with free reusable bags.

The grocery chain is giving away up to 265,000 free reusable bags to Texas customers on Monday.

Starting at 1 p.m., customers who visit any H-E-B brand store in the state, including Central Market, will get a complimentary Eart Day bag while supplies last.

"The Earth Day tote highlights the H-E-B Our Texas, Our Future commitment, which is the company’s mission to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas," the company said in a news release.

The 2024 bag is the first in a series of three that H-E-B plans to give away on Earth Day over the next three years.

It resembles a postcard from Texas featuring Big Bend Ranch State Park.