H-E-B to open its first grocery store in Denton

The Brief A new H-E-B store is coming to Denton. It will be located near the northwest corner of I-35W and Robson Ranch Road. Construction is expected to begin later this spring. No date has been set yet for an opening.



Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B plans to continue its North Texas expansion with a new store in Denton.

H-E-B Denton

What we know:

The new store is planned for Denton’s Hillwood’s Landmark development near Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road.

Construction is expected to begin later this spring, once the 20-acre property sale is finalized.

"This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon," said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B and Central Market.

What we don't know:

No date has been set yet for the store’s groundbreaking or opening.

H-E-B in North Texas

Big picture view:

H-E-B already has several locations in North Texas, including Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, Cleburne, and Waxahachie.

New locations are planned for Irving, Rockwall, Mid-Cities, Melissa, Murphy, Prosper, and Forney.

An H-E-B-owned Joe V's Smart Shop opened in Oak Cliff last summer, and another is in the works for the Pleasant Grove area. There are also three H-E-B-owned Central Market stores in Dallas.

In January, H-E-B announced the purchase of a 10-acre property in North Dallas with the goal of opening its first H-E-B store within Dallas city lines. But that location is not yet listed on the company’s store map.