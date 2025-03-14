H-E-B to open its first grocery store in Denton
DENTON, Texas - Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B plans to continue its North Texas expansion with a new store in Denton.
H-E-B Denton
What we know:
The new store is planned for Denton’s Hillwood’s Landmark development near Interstate 35W and Robson Ranch Road.
Construction is expected to begin later this spring, once the 20-acre property sale is finalized.
"This is a rapidly growing area, and we are excited to introduce this new H-E-B store to Denton and surrounding towns. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and sharing more details soon," said Mabrie Jackson, Managing Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B and Central Market.
What we don't know:
No date has been set yet for the store’s groundbreaking or opening.
H-E-B in North Texas
Big picture view:
H-E-B already has several locations in North Texas, including Plano, Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Fort Worth, Mansfield, Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, Cleburne, and Waxahachie.
New locations are planned for Irving, Rockwall, Mid-Cities, Melissa, Murphy, Prosper, and Forney.
An H-E-B-owned Joe V's Smart Shop opened in Oak Cliff last summer, and another is in the works for the Pleasant Grove area. There are also three H-E-B-owned Central Market stores in Dallas.
In January, H-E-B announced the purchase of a 10-acre property in North Dallas with the goal of opening its first H-E-B store within Dallas city lines. But that location is not yet listed on the company’s store map.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from H-E-B and past news coverage.