H-E-B announces plans for Forney store

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas with a new location that is coming to Forney.

Construction will begin this month at the 140,000-square-foot store at U.S. 80 and Gateway Boulevard.

The store is expected to open in early 2026.

The Texas-based grocery chain has added several locations in the area, including Frisco, Plano, Allen, Fort Worth and McKinney.

Locations are also planned for Irving, Rockwall, Melissa and Prosper.

Dallas has opened an H-E-B owned Joe V's Smart Shop opened in Oak Cliff this summer and another is in the works for the Pleasant Grove area.