H-E-B coming to Irving in 2026

H-E-B has announced plans for its first store in Dallas County.

The retailer announced it has acquired new property in Irving.

The grocery store will be located at I-635 and Olympus Boulevard in the Las Colinas community.

The store will be located in the area of the now-closed Fry's Electronics.

Construction on the H-E-B is expected to begin later this year. The store is set to open in late 2026.

"H-E-B has been a Texas institution for almost 120 years, and it’s a pleasure to welcome them home to Irving along with 700 new jobs for our workforce," said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer in a statement.

This is just the latest planned store in North Texas as the San Antonio-based grocery chain continues to move into our area.

H-E-B stores have recently opened in Frisco, Plano, Allen, Fort Worth and McKinney, with others planned in the area.

Plans for a Dallas H-E-B have not surfaced, but an H-E-B owned Joe V's Smart Shop opened in Oak Cliff this summer.

Another in the Pleasant Grove area on Buckner Boulevard and I-30 is set to open in the spring.