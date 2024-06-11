H-E-B's Joe V's Smart Shop opens Wednesday in Oak Cliff

H-E-B's first discount store in North Texas will open its doors to customers Wednesday morning.

Joe V's Smart Shop began in Houston. The new store is located in Oak Cliff, not far from DeSoto and Duncanville.

What was once an abandoned Albertson's building is now bringing fresh life and fresh produce.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins says it's something he's been pushing for since 2010.

"We took a tour in Houston to look at Joe V, the first store. We said how long to come to Dallas? 14 years, it took Joe V to come to Dallas," he said.

The Joe V model offers H-E-B products but at a steep discount.

While in the past, Dallas has offered incentives to bring grocery stores to food deserts, Atkins says not this time.

"No incentives. Taxpayers saved. No money coming out of your pocket," he said.

Pastor Rickie Rush of Inspiring Body of Christ Church is thrilled to have the new store within walking distance to his church.

"Greater opportunity to serve people who have been walking in rain, did not have a bus route to get groceries," he said.

Pastor Rush says a $50 gift card would go a long way to help a family in need.

"I was looking a minute ago at my favorite meat. Watermelon is $1.97. Not a sales pitch, but everyone can afford to not be hungry," he said.

H-E-B COO Roxanne Orsak says the quality is the same as you would get at a traditional H-E-B. She says getting the building at a discount is one thing that allows the store to offer lower prices.

"In this case, an old grocery store abandoned 10 years ago. We were able to come in and revitalize it. It was less expensive than building it from the ground up," she said.

And everyone is able to benefit.

"History in Houston will tell us people will drive a lot of miles to come see Joe V. Smart Shop.

Doors open on West Wheatland Road at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

There is a second Joe V. in the works in Dallas. That one will be at Buckner Boulevard and Interstate 30. It is set to open in the spring.