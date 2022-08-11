H-E-B announces plans to open store in Tarrant County

article

H-E-B has announced plans to open another store in the DFW Metroplex, and this one will be the first H-E-B location in Tarrant County.

The store will be built in Mansfield, at the corner of US 287 and Broad Street.

Its new Frisco store is set to open in the fall. Construction is underway on the store after ground was broken in June 2021.

RELATED: Construction begins on two H-E-B stores in Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex

Further details about the store will be released at the groundbreaking, which is set to happen early next year.