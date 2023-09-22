Expand / Collapse search

Grandscape in The Colony construction worker dies in accident

The Colony
THE COLONY, Texas - A construction worker was killed Friday in an accident at the Grandscape in The Colony.

The Colony officials said it happened around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site on the south side of the property along Destination Drive.

The male construction worker suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release any details about what happened but images from SKY 4 showed an overturned piece of heavy equipment at the site where a spa facility is being built.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.