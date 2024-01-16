A Granbury man is being called a hero online after he jumped into an icy pond to save a dog on Monday.

Russ Walker says he was letting his dogs back into his house when he noticed his neighbor's labrador, Luke, bobbing in the middle of the pond behind his house after the ice had given way.

That's when Walker jumped into action in his t-shirt and sweatpants.

"I just ran outside. He had been out there for a while and started to go under. I didn't have time to grab anything," Walker said.

He broke through the ice and waded into the freezing water.

He helped guide Luke back to dry land, while his girlfriend's son and his friend recorded him.

Walker quickly dried off Luke and returned the lab to his neighbor's house.

Luke

He said the owner was mortified to learn what happened.

"Luke was plenty gracious. Puppy gratitude is more than sufficient currency," Walker tells FOX 4.

Low temperatures hit 11 degrees on Monday.