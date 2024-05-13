Detroit Lions rookie shares letter he wrote as a Duncanville 4th grader about NFL dreams

article

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.'s NFL dreams came true when he was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions.

The defensive back, who played at Duncanville High School and the University of Missouri, posted a letter he wrote about his goals as a fourth grader.

"Dear Mr. Gammon, you are the best teacher ever. You always had and have my back, and you gave me confidence," reads the letter. "I hope you're alive because if I make it to a professional football player I will talk about you."

Rakestraw wrote the letter to his math teacher, Derek Gammon, who said the future NFL draft pick snuck into his classroom on the last day of school and put it on his desk.

"4th grade I made this commitment and if I make a promise, I'll keep it no matter how difficult it is," Rakestraw said in his post.

Gammon, who is now the principal at Anna May Daulton Elementary in Mansfield ISD, was able to celebrate the moment his former student's dream became a reality.

Gammon was at Rakestraw's NFL draft party wearing a shirt with the defensive back's photo reading "NFL Bound."

"Much love, and I am so proud of you," Gammon said on social media.