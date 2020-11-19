Gov. Abbott to address shutdown concerns while promoting COVID-19 antibody treatment

Gov. Greg Abbott will talk about the pandemic and a surge in COVID-19 cases while in Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

The governor is in the Lubbock area to promote an antibody treatment for the coronavirus. The drug is specifically for people with mild symptoms.

During an interview with radio talk show host Mark Davis last week, Abbott said there would not be another statewide lockdown.

He said the state would focus on treating COVID-19 patients so that they can get out of hospitals quickly and back to their lives.

FOX4News.com will live stream Abbott’s comments, which are scheduled for 1 p.m.

