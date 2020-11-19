COVID-19 antibody treatment being distributed across Texas

The first outpatient treatment for COVID-19 was distributed across Texas on Thursday.

Governor Greg Abbott said it is a significant step in the fight against COVID-19 and praised the ability of medical innovators to create the medicine in months instead of years. But he warned it doesn't mean people can let their guard down as cases continue to spike statewide.

About 6,000 doses of Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment are now in the hands of medical professionals throughout Texas.

“The immediate goal is to reduce the lack of capacity at hospitals,” Abbott said.

The medicine, which blocks the virus from entering healthy cells, takes an hour to administer through an IV. It is specifically intended for people with mild or moderate symptoms before they require hospitalization. It’s similar to the drug taken by President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Only people over 65 with another high risk condition are eligible to receive the medication.

Advertisement

“A lot of the people in nursing homes would automatically qualify,” Abbott said.

The governor did not outline where the medication will be administered. But the state health commissioner said there is a low risk of allergic reaction that warrants extra precaution.

“If any kind of emergency, any kind of adverse reaction took place, the personnel and the setting would be equipped to deal with that reaction,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Public Health Commissioner.

Abbott's task force emphasized people need to continue to wear masks, use physical distancing and wash their hands frequently.

The governor's team is focusing first on the state's hardest hit regions -- primarily West Texas. They cautioned it will take time to see a reduction in hospital numbers. Other doses will be offered to 64 hospitals in North Texas, who can choose to accept or decline their allocations.

RELATED:

Gov. Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 case spike

Coronavirus continued coverage

Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases