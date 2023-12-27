Georgia family, including 2 kids, among 6 killed in Johnson County head-on crash

Two children from Georgia were among the six people killed in a head-on crash in North Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 near County Road 1119 near Cleburne in Johnson County.

A family from Alpharetta, Georgia was heading north in a minivan just as two teens from Glen Rose, Texas were heading south in a pickup truck.

DPS investigators said the teens crossed into oncoming traffic in a "no passing" area and hit the minivan head-on.

Six of the seven people in the minivan were killed.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Rushil Barri of Irving.

A 64-year-old male, 60-year-old female, 36-year-old female, 10-year-old male, and 9-year-old female – all from Georgia – were also killed.

Their names will be released once their family members in Georgia have been notified, DPS said.

The sole survivor in the minivan was 26-year-old Lokesh Potabathula of Georgia. He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital with critical injuries.

The two teens in the pickup truck were identified as 17-year-old Luke Resecker and 17-year-old Preston Glass. They also suffered critical injuries and were taken to Fort Worth hospitals.

Investigators said most of the people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts.

The speed limit in that area is 70 miles per hour.