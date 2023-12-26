6 killed, 3 hurt in head-on crash on U.S. Hwy 67 in Johnson County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Six people were killed and several others injured after a head-on crash in Johnson County.

The crash happened Tuesday around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 67 and County Road 1119 in the Nemo area.

DPS says a head-on crash between two vehicles left six people dead and three other people injured. They were taken to Fort Worth hospitals.

The highway is closed between CR 1120 and CR 1234 and will be closed for several hours, DPS said.

People are urged to avoid the area as authorities work to clear the scene.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story.