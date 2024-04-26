Garland police look to identify body found in creek

Garland police are asking for the public's help to identify a body found in a creek on Sunday.

Investigators released photos of tattoos on the man's body.

(Source: Garland Police)

Garland police say it appears to be a white or Hispanic man in his 40s or 50s and is about 6 feet tall.

The body was found underneath the bridge near West Campbell Road and Water Oak Drive, but investigators believe the man drifted downstream from an area to the north.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner says preliminary results do not suggest any foul play, but they are waiting on toxicology results before making a ruling.

Anyone who recognizes the tattoos is asked to contact Garland police.