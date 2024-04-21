Garland police find man's body in creek under bridge

Police say a man's body was found in a creek under a bridge in Garland on Sunday.

Garland officers responded to the area near West Campbell Road and Water Oak Drive just after 10:30 a.m.

An adult male's body was found under the bridge, according to police.

Garland Fire and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office removed debris in the area to investigate.

Police say it is too early to determine any facts about the circumstances leading to the man's death.

Featured article

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death and release the man's identity.