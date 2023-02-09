Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 3: State rests case against accused shooter's father

Testimony continued Thursday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing 3 other teens at a Garland convenience store.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense questioned Detective Lucas Shupe, who testified that Richard Acosta appeared to be "casing" the convenience store, prior to his son Abel Acosta allegedly opening fire inside.

The state rested its case before breaking for lunch.

That means Richard Acosta himself could take the stand when court resumes around 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the bulk the testimony centered around forensic evidence, including fingerprints and bullet casings found at the crime scene.

The jury was also shown video of Richard Acosta's interview with police after he turned himself in.

14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala were killed in the shooting on Dec. 26, 2021.

Abel Acosta, who was 14 at the time of the shooting, has been identified as the person seen on video pulling the trigger.

Richard Acosta was outside the convenience in a truck, and drove his son away from the scene.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Richard knew his son intended to shoot Garcia and Noyola that night because of a previous encounter with the duo, and that he helped his son commit the capital murder and later escape.

The defense says Richard Acosta did not know what was going to happen on the night of the shooting.

Abel Acosta is still on the run.

According to his attorney, Richard is expected to testify at some point this week.