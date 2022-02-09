14-year-old Garland triple murder suspect still on the run

It's been more than a month since a teen opened fire in a Garland Texaco, killing three other teenagers and injuring one other person, and police are still searching for the 14-year-old suspected shooter.

Abel Elias Acosta is accused of the triple murder at the Garland gas station the day after Christmas. Investigators believe he was targeting one of them in retaliation for an earlier incident.

Garland police said they are still utilizing all possible resources, including the U.S. Marshals, who specialize in tracking down fugitives.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information on Acosta, but police have not yet received any concrete leads into his whereabouts.

Acosta's father, Richard Acosta, is sitting in the Dallas County jail after being charged with capital murder. Investigators said the 33-year-old drove his son to and from the gas station.

During initial interviews, police said he didn’t provide any helpful information about where is son could be headed.

