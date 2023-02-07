Garland convenience store shooting trial begins, father of accused shooter faces capital murder charge

3 teens were shot and killed in a Garland convenience store on December 26, 2021. On Tuesday, the capital murder trial for the father of the accused shooter begins.

Investigators believe Richard Acosta drove his 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, to commit the murders, and they allege that he knew it was going to happen.

14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala were killed in the shooting.

Surveillance camera video shows a person, believed to be Acosta, walking up to the store with gun in hand before firing multiple shots into the store.

Investigators believe Acosta was targeting Garcia and Noyala for a previous incident.

In the days following the shooting, Abel Acosta disappeared.

His father is the accused getaway driver. Richard turned himself in the day after the killings.

Richard’s attorney, Heath Harris told FOX 4: "We firmly believe that the credible evidence is going to show that he did not know and is not a party to this horrific shooting that his son committed. This is really just a gang-related shooting…This is his son participating in gang activity that [Richard Acosta] had no idea that he was involved in."

Harris said his client will testify this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Back in December, Garland PD Det. Lucas Shupe told FOX 4 he believes evidence will show Richard knew his son was going to kill the teens.

"He did not cooperate, because he requested a lawyer and said he did not want to talk with us," Shupe said.

It’s unclear if there's any evidence that Richard knows where his son is.