Garland Convenience Store Shooting Trial Day 2: Testimony continues after emotional first day in court

Testimony will continue Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Richard Acosta, the father of a teenager accused of shooting and killing 3 other teens at a Garland convenience store.

During opening statements Tuesday prosecutors said Acosta drove his then 14-year-old son, Abel Acosta, to commit the murders on Dec. 26, 2021, and they allege that he knew it was going to happen.

READ MORE: Garland convenience store shooting trial begins, father of accused shooter faces capital murder charge

The defense argued that Richard Acosta had no idea what would happen on the night of the shooting.

They claimed Richard wanted to go back home to watch the Cowboys game and that he thought he was dropping Abel off to talk to one of the boys about a necklace.

Intense body camera and surveillance video of the shooting was played in court for the jury Tuesday.

Some family members of the victims had to leave the courtroom, unable to watch the graphic video.

14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 17-year-old Rafael Garcia and 16-year-old Ivan Noyala were killed in the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Abel Acosta is on the run.

The prosecution believes Richard helped his son escape, possibly to Mexico.

Richard Acosta

Richard turned himself in the day after the killings.

According to his attorney, Richard is expected to testify at some point this week.