Funeral services set for fallen Dallas Officer Darron Burks

Published  September 2, 2024 10:10am CDT
Oak Cliff
The funeral arrangements have been made for the Dallas police officer who was killed in the line of duty last week. Officer Darron Burks' public visitations will be held on Friday night and Saturday morning. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Watermark Church in Dallas.

DALLAS - Services are set for the Dallas police officer killed last week in the line of duty.

Officer Darron Burks was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol car on Thursday night.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said it was a premeditated attack by a gunman who also wounded two other officers before he was killed.

Public visitations for Officer Burks will be held on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at 9 a.m. Watermark Church in Dallas.

A celebration of life service is set for 11 a.m. at the same church.

Fellow police officers and family members will hold a private burial ceremony afterward.

Officer Burks was loved by so many people, especially in Oak Cliff and Pleasant Grove.

He was a youth mentor and teacher at Texas Can Academy in Pleasant Grove before joining the Dallas Police Department.

So, it was an emotional weekend for the community there and his brothers and sisters in blue.

"He was an amazing young man at our church. He was truly a kingdom man," Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Pastor Bobby Gibson said during Sunday’s service.

"He was a warrior. He was also a kind and gentle spirit. Everybody who knew him shares this loss deeply. He had us, his church family, his family of origin, his fraternity brothers, his colleagues in education, and his brothers and sisters in blue. It’s an incredible loss we’ll feel forever," added Charles Johnson with Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship’s parking ministry.

There is a memorial set up for Burks outside DPD headquarters. Members of the community, fellow officers and officers from surrounding departments stopped by over the weekend to pay their respects, leave mementos, or lay flowers.

A procession was also held on Sunday. Burks’ body was escorted to the Restland Funeral Home.

The two officers wounded in the shooting are still recovering. One was released from the hospital on Friday. The other is in critical condition.