3 Dallas police officers shot after violent incident in Oak Cliff: police sources

Three Dallas police officers have been shot after some kind of violent incident in Oak Cliff Thursday night.

Multiple police sources tell FOX 4 that three officers were shot in some kind of gunfire exchange near the Oak Cliff Community Center on Ledbetter near Marsalis Avenue.

Two of those officers were seriously injured, according to the source. The third officer is expected to be okay.

Police sources say the suspect is dead.

Online 911 records show police responding to an ‘assist an officer’ call in Oak Cliff around 10 p.m.

We're still waiting for police to provide any information about exactly what happened, but we do know that a suspect led police on a high-speed chase up I-35.

The chase reached very high speeds and stretched all the way from Dallas to Lewisville. Surrounding agencies were called in to help.

TxDOT cameras captured the chase as it moved along Loop 12, headed north alongside the west side of Dallas, eventually making its way on I35E and headed up into Lewisville.

Along the way, there was what appeared to be the suspect vehicle with hazards on.

There was not only a large number of squad cars right on its tail, but numerous officers were catching up to the chase from other areas.

Police have yet to release any information about the incident. Police have not confirmed if a shooting took place. They also have not confirmed that three officers have been shot or that the suspect is dead.

Dozens of officers could be seen waiting outside Baylor Hospital, where two officers were taken.

All of the officers then quickly moved to Methodist Hospital, where the third officer was taken.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for developments.