Members of the Dallas Police Department are dealing with strong emotions after the death of one of their own.

Officer Darron Burks was killed, and two other officers were injured in an attack on Thursday night in Oak Cliff.

"This is the time to unite and face the reality. We don’t know if we’re coming home. That’s the raw reality," said Jaime Castro, President of the Dallas Police Association. "To be executed on our streets simply because of the uniform he’s wearing. We need to think about that."

Castro's words express the current pulse of Dallas PD, a department in mourning after what police say was an "execution-style" shooting of Burks, a former teacher who had been on the force for less than a year.

"He was excited to get out there. We all are when we’re rookies. We’re excited. We’re happy to get out there. And he gave his life," said Castro.

For the men and women in blue, the job comes with a mental weight.

"We need to think about these officers that are out there and, like I said, they’re expected to continue to answer your 911 calls. There’s no time out, there’s no let me take a break. They continue to serve and protect," said Castro.

On Saturday, community members paid their respects, leaving mementos, photos, candles and more at a squad car memorial.

Officers from surrounding departments also stopped by DPD to lay flowers.

Air Force veteran Nile Smith, who never met Officer Burks, was compelled to bring his daughter to the growing memorial.

"I want to help her understand patriotism, community, and what law enforcement does for the community and how it affects us all," Smith said.

Also on Saturday, the Russ Martin Show Listeners Foundation presented a $40,000 check to the police association's Assist the Officer Foundation. The support will go to Officer Burks' mother.

"She can use it however she deems necessary," said Mark Howard of the RMS Treehouse Podcast.

At the Police Association's Headquarters, Burks' photo will be added to the wall bearing photos of fallen officers.

"I hate it. It upsets me that we have to add another individual to that board, but we’re going to be okay. We’ve held the line before. We’re going to continue to hold the line," said Castro.

You can donate to the Dallas Police Association's Assist the Officer Foundation here.