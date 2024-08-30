Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks killed in the line of duty

The Brief Officer Darron Burks is the Dallas police officer who was killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. He was a rookie officer who left a job as a high school math teacher and coach to join the Dallas Police Department. A vigil for Burks will be held on Friday night.



The Dallas police officer who was killed in an ambush shooting near the Oak Cliff Community Center was a former high school math teacher and coach, sources tell FOX 4.

Officer Darron Burks was shot late Thursday night.

Police said they got a 911 call about an officer in distress. Responding officers found an officer in his marked patrol vehicle who had been shot.

They exchanged gunfire with the suspect, and two additional officers were shot. One is in critical condition, and the other is expected to be okay.

The suspect was shot and killed at the end of a high-speed police chase on Interstate 35 from Dallas to Lewisville.

Sources confirmed the news of Burks' passing to FOX 4 on Friday.

Burks was a math teacher at Texas Can Academy's Pleasant Grove campus from June 2006 to February 2023.

"Last year, Officer Burks bravely decided to leave the field of education to serve our city as a member of the Dallas Police Department. His commitment to serving others, both as a teacher and as a police officer, exemplified his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those around him," wrote Tina Shaw, the principal at Texas Can Academy's Pleasant Grove Campus.

Texas Can officials described Burks as "an excellent educator" and a "mentor to countless students."

Burks entered the Dallas Police Academy last year.

Burks graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1988 and studied at Paul Quinn College, where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

"He was part of the first graduating class when I became president in 2007," said Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College. "Darron was a loved member of this community. He was a wonderful fraternity member to his brothers at Omega Psi Phi. He was a wonderful alum to Paul Quinn, he invested in this institution and we will miss him. We will honor his memory. We are grateful that we knew him for the time we had him, we just wish we had him for longer."

The fraternity planned a candlelight vigil for Burks at the Oak Cliff Community Center on Friday. People are asked to arrive by 6:30 p.m. The vigil is expected to begin shortly after 7. Another ceremony will be held at Winners Smokehouse in Cedar Hill.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked that city flags be flown at half-staff in his honor.