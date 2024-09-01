Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police shooting: Procession held for fallen Officer Darron Burks

Updated  September 1, 2024 12:23pm CDT
Dallas Police Department
Officer Darron Burks arrives at funeral home

Dallas Police officers gather at Restland Funeral Home to honor officer Darron Burks after the rookie officer was killed in the line of duty last week.

DALLAS - A procession was held for fallen Dallas police officer Darron Burks on Sunday.

Officers escorted Burks' body from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Officer to Restland Funeral Home on Restland Road and Greenville Avenue.

Officer Darron Burks

Several officers and family members were at the funeral home.

Image 1 of 6

 

Funeral plans for Burks have not been announced.

Dallas Police Officer Shooting

Timeline of Dallas police officer shooting

46-year-old Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks was "executed" late Thursday night by Corey Cobb-Bey. Here's the timeline of events.

Burks was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car in Oak Cliff on Thursday night. 

The suspect, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, walked up to Burks' car while recording him with his phone. Police say Cobb-Bey then pulled out a gun and "executed" Burks.

Cobb-Bey then shot two officers responding to the shooting, Jamie Farmer and Karissa David.

David was shot in the face and is still in the hospital. Farmer was shot in the leg and is recovering at home.

As more backup arrived, Cobb-Bey drove off, and a chase ensued.

Cobb-Bey led police on a chase into Lewisville, where he was fatally shot by several officers after pointing a gun at them.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting a premeditated attack, evident by Cobb-Bey’s posts on social media.

Dash and body camera video of the shooting is expected to be released later this week.

Officer Darron Burks

Candlelit vigil held for DPD Officer Darron Burks

Friday afternoon, hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil in the parking lot of the community center where Burks was killed to honor him.

Officer Darron Burks had recently joined the Dallas Police Department after spending more than 16 years as a teacher and basketball coach.

Burks graduated from Lake Highlands High School in 1988. He went on to study at Paul Quinn College, where he was a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

He then became a math teacher at Texas Can Academy's Pleasant Grove campus from June 2006 to February 2023.

Texas Can officials described Burks as "an excellent educator" and a "mentor to countless students."

Community grieves for fallen Dallas officer

A memorial for Officer Darron Burks outside a Dallas police station continues to grow days after Burks was killed in what police are calling an "execution."

Burks made the transition from teacher to officer after entering the Dallas Police Academy in 2023.

He graduated from the academy last December as part of Class 392.