2 arrests made in Frisco Walmart shooting that killed 1, injured another

Frisco police have arrested two suspects in a 2023 shooting in a Walmart parking lot that killed one person and injured another.

Dung Doan, 62, was killed and Army veteran Zachary Lowe, 20, was injured in a shooting outside the Walmart on Preston Road on November 15, 2023.

Frisco police say they were able to identify the suspects, Jhirrell Harris and Stephanie Gayden, months ago, thanks in part to an anonymous tip from the public.

This week, detectives traveled to Ouachita County Jail in Monroe, Louisiana to serve wants to the 42-year-old Harris who was in jail on a different offense.

Harris was charged with capital murder in Doan's shooting and the aggravated robbery and aggravated assault of Lowe.

He is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition to Collin County.

The 37-year-old Gayden is also from Louisiana and is currently in the Collin County Jail where she is charged with capital murder.

Her bond has been set at $1,000,000.

Lowe's family members told FOX 4 that a man, now believed to be Harris, asked him for a cigarette, pulled a gun on the 20-year-old and demanded all the money from his wallet.

"The random acts of violence by Harris and Gayden are unfathomable tragedies that have affected the Doan and Lowe families in ways that cannot be reversed," said Frisco Police Assistant Chief Darren Stevens in a statement.

Shortly after the shooting, family members told FOX 4 Doan had moved to the U.S. from Vietnam in 2022 and had two children.