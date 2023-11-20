Frisco Walmart shooting victim's family says he is 'terrified' to walk home again

Frisco police are still looking for the person who shot two men, killing one of them, outside a Walmart last week.

The family of the surviving victim is pleading for the shooter to come forward.

20-year-old Army veteran Zachary Lowe was shot twice while fleeing from a shooter.

"I received a phone call from Zachary himself and he calls me and there’s like this panic in his voice. The first thing he says is ‘Help, I’ve been shot,’" remembered Morgan Lowe, Zachary's sister.

Another man, Dung Doan, was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, around 9:30 p.m.

Morgan Lowe says her brother was just getting off work.

"He was walking home from work at the time, I’ll preface it with that. He now doesn’t want to walk home ever again. He said that he is terrified, he used that specific word," she said.

Lowe's family tells us a man approached him.

"The guy assailant asked Zachary for a cigarette and Zachary says, ‘I don’t smoke I don’t have any’" recalled Denny Lowe, Zachary's father. "Then he stuck a gun in his stomach and said give me all your money then. So Zach pulls out his wallet and him his wallet."

He ran, but was shot in the back.

"He does seem to be making a decent recovery, so far, nothing’s set in stone yet with his recovery. It’s too soon to be able to say," said Morgan Lowe.

Frisco police at first described the shooting as "isolated."

Later, police called it random.

The department has not said what led to the shooting, which caused the death of Dung Doan.

He happened to be in the area. It is unclear if he engaged with the shooter.

Doan has just moved to the U.S. from Vietnam last year.

He was a father of two children.

"Things were starting to look up for him. And then, and then we got the call on Thursday, and he's gone," Doan's niece Kaitlin Nguyen said through tears.

Police have not said whether they've identified a suspect.

They also have not given a description of the suspect.

If you have any information about the case you are asked to contact police.