Dallas officer fired after arrest for endangering child

The Dallas police chief fired an officer who was arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

Police said Officer Aleia Burley was arrested in Carrollton in November after allegedly leaving her child at home with a convicted felon to go to Las Vegas.

Burley is also accused of violating the Dallas Police Department’s policy on administrative leave by providing misleading statements during an internal affairs investigation and more.

The 30-year-old had been with the department since 2021.

The status of her criminal case remains unclear.