Family of man killed in random shooting outside Frisco Walmart concerned his killer still loose

The family of Dung Doan is heartbroken after he was shot and killed outside a Walmart in Frisco earlier this week.

Police said the suspect hasn’t been caught in what they believe was a random shooting that happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, outside a Walmart located at the corner of Preston Road and Hickory Street.

It left one person dead and another injured.

Family identified the deceased victim as Dung Doan.

"Things were starting to look up for him," Doan’s niece, Kaitlin Nguyen, said. "And then we got the call on Thursday, and he's gone."

It was a devastating call that Nguyen got from her aunt letting her know that her uncle died after a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart.

"We thought maybe it was a robbery gone wrong," she said. "After finding out more information from the police, it doesn't sound like it. It just sounds like maybe some random act of violence, which is really scary because the murderer is still out there."

Doan moved to the United States from Vietnam last year.

"Just when he found out that he was able to come to America, I felt like it's like he was hitting the jackpot," she recalled. "His wife came two years ago, and he has some medical problems that he stayed behind."

Family said Doan walked from his apartment to the Walmart frequently.

"He was living in that apartment right across from Walmart. So you know, he is trying to do more walking just to be on the healthier side," Nguyen said.

He leaves behind two children, and was working to put his son through college in Toronto, Canada.

"It's heartbreaking to hear from his daughter that she…part of her still hopes that he would come back. You know, he has a lot of family members that love him," his niece said. "I'm sure he never thought something like this could happen in America, right? It’s supposed to be a better place, a safer place. And how scared he was when he was taking his last breath. And his family couldn't be there."

Frisco police said the second victim is expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with information that can help authorities is asked to contact Frisco police.