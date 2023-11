Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Frisco Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. near the Walmart store on Preston Road and Hickory Street.

Investigators found both victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear how badly they were hurt or what led up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.