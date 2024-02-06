A new study finds that Frisco is a hot spot for remote workers.

Nearly 40 percent of people in Frisco work remotely, according to the study from SmartAsset.

That is the second-highest percentage in the country.

Only Cary, North Carolina (41.4%) had a higher percentage of remote workers.

Allen, Texas also saw a high percentage of remote workers, ranking 11th among the cities in the study.

The study looked at 344 cities with populations over 100,000.

Other North Texas cities in the study included Plano (23), McKinney (49), Carrollton (65), Lewisville (105), Irving (106), Dallas (126), Arlington (137), Fort Worth (144), Denton (182), Garland (198) and Grand Prairie (205).

