Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan released from prison after serving Capitol riot sentence

article

A Frisco real estate agent who pleaded guilty for participating in the January 6 Capitol riot got out of a federal prison on Thursday.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Jenna Ryan was no longer in their custody.

"Best. Birthday. Ever!!!" Ryan tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Ryan was at the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Brazos County, a minimum security prison for women.

Ryan got 60 days in prison for her role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by fellow Trump supporters. She pleaded guilty in 2021 to a single misdemeanor charge of illegally demonstrating inside the Capitol.

RELATED: Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan sentenced to 60 days for role in Capitol riot

Ryan flew from North Texas to Washington on a private plane and posted photos and videos on social media. Surveillance photos showed her entering the Capitol building.

Ryan has said on camera and on social media she doesn’t believe she did anything wrong.

"I do not feel as if I did anything wrong. In fact, I felt that I did something noble and I’m proud of being there," she said in a 2021 interview with FOX 4.

Two months after the insurrection, she tweeted: "Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong."

RELATED:

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for role in Capitol riot

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan faces two additional charges for alleged role in Capitol riot

Frisco realtor who flew on private plane to Capitol riot can no longer raise funds on PayPal

Advertisement

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan arrested, charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot