Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge for role in Capitol riot

A real estate agent from Frisco was back in federal court Thursday on charges she was one of the mob of Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jenna Ryan and others flew from Denton to Washington D.C. and in a social media post made threats to storm the Capitol. She posted photos and video of herself during the riot.

A video posted on the day of the riot to her Facebook profile showed her speaking in a mirror and stating, "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."

In March, Ryan pleaded not guilty to charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

She changed her plea in court Thursday after accepting a deal. The details of that plea bargain have not yet been released.

Ryan will be sentenced on Nov. 4 for one count of misdemeanor violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

