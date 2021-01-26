Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan faces two additional charges for alleged role in Capitol riot

article

The Frisco realtor who was part of a pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol now faces additional charges.

Jenna Ryan was charged Tuesday with Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

Those two new charges are in addition to the two original charges against her: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building and Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building.

Ryan and others arrived by private plane from Denton to Washington D.C. and in a social media post made threats to storm the capitol and posted photos and video of her at the capitol during the riot involving a pro-Trump mob.

A video posted the day of the riot to her Facebook account shows her speaking in mirror and stating "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."

She was released shortly after being taken into custody nearly two weeks ago.

