Frisco realtor who flew on private plane to Capitol riot can no longer raise funds on PayPal

article

The Frisco realtor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol can no longer accept donations on PayPal.

Jenna Ryan's account was shut down after she asked supporters online for help with legal costs.

PayPal does allow people to send money for help with legal costs, but the company said it froze the account because the money would be used for other non-defense items.

"PayPal thoroughly reviews accounts, and if we learn that funds are used for anything other than legal defense, the account will be subject to immediate closure," a spokesperson said in an email.

RELATED: Capitol riot coverage

Ryan is facing federal charges for her role in the riot and hoped for a pardon from former President Trump before he left office on Wednesday, but that did not happen.

Advertisement

Ryan is charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

Ryan and others arrived by private plane from Denton to Washington D.C. and in a social media post made threats to storm the capitol and posted photos and video of her at the capitol during the riot involving a pro-Trump mob.

A video posted the day of the riot to her Facebook account shows her speaking in mirror and stating "We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol. They’re down there right now and that's why we came and so that's what we are going to do. So wish me luck."

She was released shortly after being taken into custody one week ago.

RELATED:

Frisco realtor Jenna Ryan arrested, charged for role in U.S. Capitol riot

Houston cop, Frisco realtor among latest Texans identified as being involved in Capitol riot