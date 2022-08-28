Police investigating social media threat made to Frisco High School

Frisco police are investigating a threat made against Frisco High School that was posted on social media.

The threat was reportedly posted on Instagram.

Police were made aware of the post and are now investigating.

Frisco High School will have an increased security presence Monday to "ensure the safety" of students.

Last December, Lone Star High School was closed for two days as police investigated threats made against the school.

Several days later, police announced they arrested seven students for making those threats.

