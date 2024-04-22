3 Fort Worth men plead guilty to robbing USPS letter carrier

Three men have pleaded guilty to robbing a USPS letter carrier at gunpoint in Fort Worth.

Cedrick Mims, Danny Powll and Cameron Gist all pleaded guilty to robbery of property of the United States.

Plea papers say Mims pointed a pistol at the Fort Worth letter carrier on Oct. 24, 2023 and demanded the carrier give him his "Arrow Key."

The key is used by the U.S. Postal Service to gather mail from blue collection boxes.

The men also admitted to taking a postal scanner and the letter carrier's official vehicle.

Plea papers say Powell drove the getaway car and Gist provided the gun used in the robbery.

Mims and Gist face up to 25 years in federal prison. Powell faces up to 10 years.

The U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service launched an initiative called Project Safe Delivery in May 2023. The program was in response to the rise in threats and attacks on letter carriers and mail theft.

The USPS says arrests tied to letter carrier robberies are up more than 70% compared to the same period last fiscal year, and robberies are down 19% in the last five months.