Fort Worth postal carrier robbed; $150,000 reward for info

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for more information about the robbery of a Fort Worth postal carrier at an apartment complex.

The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. on March 15 at the Slate at Fort Worth Apartments on Wellesley Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with an off-white logo on the front and flip-flops at the time of the robbery.

No details were given about what may have been taken in the robbery.

It is the latest of several robberies of postal workers in North Texas.

On Feb. 22, the National Association of Letter Carriers held a "Protect Our Letter Carriers Rally" outside a Dallas post office.

The Fort Worth robbery is at least the fifth of a postal worker this year.

The $150,000 reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-876-2455.